Cambridge Analytica offers new defense of 2016 practices

Washington (CNN) Cambridge Analytica, the Trump campaign-linked data firm under fire for sweeping collection of Facebook data, issued an expanded statement Thursday about its practices in the 2016 US presidential election.

In the statement , the firm reemphasized its claim that it "did not use Facebook data from research company GSR on the 2016 presidential election," a reference to Global Science Research, which gathered up data en masse on behalf of Strategic Communication Laboratories, the parent company of Cambridge Analytica, according to a report in The Intercept last March.

Cambridge Analytica's statement said the Trump campaign hired it in June 2016, and from "August onwards," its data team used Republican National Committee voter files, polling, the Trump campaign itself, voting returns released by states and "consumer data available from commercial brokers."

The statement said Cambridge Analytica did not "have the opportunity to get into personality models," relied on "audience segments that Facebook and other online platforms make available to all advertisers" and did not use bots.

The statement is unlikely to quell concerns about the group's actions and Facebook's role more generally in US elections and public discourse.

