Hockey player breastfeeds her baby during game breaks -- like a total mom boss

(CNN) Serah Small loves hockey. So much so that just eight weeks after giving birth, she was on the rink playing games.

There was just one problem: At one of the games, she realized she'd forgotten her breast pump at home.

So, she stripped down in the locker room and breastfed her little one in between periods of her game.

"I don't think I've done anything different than millions of moms before me," Small told CNN.

The only difference here is that Small's mom proudly snapped a couple of photos. The rest is viral history.

Serah Small holds her 8-week old baby, Ellie, while wearing her hockey uniform.

