Here's a new reason why eating out might be bad for your health

By Mark Lieber, CNN

Updated 5:15 PM ET, Thu March 29, 2018

Bisphenol A, or BPA, and phthalates are often called "everywhere chemicals" because they're found in so many products -- from the water bottle you to take to the gym to the flooring in your kitchen. Scientists have voiced concerns about these chemicals disrupting our bodies' hormones. Recent studies link them to a variety of fertility problems in men and women. The FDA says it is still investigating the safety of BPA and monitoring our exposure to phthalates to determine whether there is a risk.
Plastic food containers: Most people's exposure to BPA comes from food and water stored in plastic containers, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. BPA can leach from these containers into our meals, especially when they are heated in the microwave.
Nail polish: Phthalates are used to make plastics more flexible, according to the FDA, and are often found in cosmetics. For instance, phthalates help keep your nail polish from cracking. They're also found in shampoos and lotions.
Dental sealants: Here's yet another reason to brush your teeth (although, fair warning: toothbrushes can contain phthalates). "Dental materials used to treat and prevent cavities can contribute to very low-level BPA exposure for a few hours after placement," according to the American Dental Association.
Kids' toys: Phthalates can be found in kids' toys, rattles and teethers. "If a plastic product is flexible, it probably contains phthalates unless the label specifically says it does not," the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences says. The biggest risk comes from items children place in their mouths. Congress has permanently banned three types of phthalates -- DEHP, DBP and BBP1 -- in any amount over 0.1% in many children's products.
Canned food: BPA epoxy resins can leach into your food from the lining of metal food cans. In one CDC study, researchers found traces of BPA in the urine of nearly all 2,517 participants.
Plastic wrap: BPA is also frequently found in plastic wrap, although many companies have started to remove BPA from their products. You'll see "BPA-free" on these brands' labels, or you can check the company's website.
Hair spray: Phthalates are also used in hair spray to help avoid stiffness; phthalates allow the spray to form a flexible film on the hair, according to the FDA.
Vinyl flooring: The floors and walls of your home may also contain phthalates. A 2010 test of four "representative" vinyl flooring samples found four of the six phthalates severely restricted in children's products, with levels as high as 84,000 parts per million -- 84 times what's allowed in toys.
Story highlights

  • Meat and dairy products are known to carry higher levels of phthalates than other foods
  • Those who ate out had phthalate levels that were 35% greater than those who didn't

(CNN)Dining out frequently is known to increase one's intake of unhealthy sugars and fats. But a new study suggests that there's another reason to eat at home more often: phthalates.

Phthalates are potentially harmful chemicals found in hundreds of consumer products, including perfumes, hair sprays, shampoos and the plastics used in food processing and packaging.
Consumption of these chemicals has been linked to birth defects in young boys as well as behavioral problems and obesity in older children and adults. Exposure in utero can alter the development of the male reproductive tract, resulting in incomplete descent of one or both testicles.
    Scientists also suspect that the chemicals can disrupt hormones and may cause fertility problems. They've connected them to childhood obesity, asthma, neurological problems, cardiovascular issues and even cancer.
    "Phthalates are a class of synthetic chemicals known as endocrine disruptors, meaning they affect hormones in the body," said Dr. Sheela Sathyanarayana, an associate professor of environmental toxicology at the University of Washington and chairwoman of the Environmental Protection Agency's Children Health Protection Advisory Committee, who was not involved in the study. "Hormones are essential for normal body functions such as reproduction or metabolism."
    More phthalates banned in children's toys by US government
    The study, published Wednesday in the journal Environment International, found that the phthalate levels of participants who had eaten at restaurants, cafeterias and fast-food outlets in the previous day were 35% higher than those who reported eating food purchased at the grocery store.
    Those who dined out were probably exposed to the chemicals via foods that had been in contact with plastic packaging, said Ami Zota, an assistant professor of environmental and occupational health at George Washington University and a leading author on the study.
    "The main idea is that food that is made in restaurants and cafeterias may be coming into contact with materials containing phthalates in part because some portion of the food is made in decentralized locations," Zota said.
    "Most of the phthalates that are of most concern from a health perspective are plasticizers; they're added to make plastics soft," she added. "They're added to food packaging, they can be in food handling gloves, and they can be found in food tubing."
    The study relied on data collected between 2005 and 2014 from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, administered every two years by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It included 10,253 people who were asked about their dining habits over the past 24 hours and who provided urine samples to evaluate phthalate levels in the body.
    Fast food serves up phthalates, too, study suggests
    The researchers found that about two-thirds of respondents reported dining out at least once the previous day. Those who dined out also had significantly greater levels of phthalate metabolites in their urine.
    This association was consistent across all ages, genders and ethnicities, but it was strongest among teenagers who ate out: They had phthalate levels 55% higher than those who ate at home.
    "The association between phthalate exposure and dining out existed in all age groups, but the magnitude of the association was highest for teenagers," Zota said. "Certain foods, especially cheeseburgers and other sandwiches, were also associated with increased levels of phthalates, but only if they were purchased from a dining-out establishment."
    This is not the first time phthalate levels have been linked to food sources. In 2016, Zota led a study that showed a connection between phthalate exposure and fast-food restaurants. The new study expands on this research by showing that the link persists even when eating at other types of establishments, such as sit-down restaurants and cafeterias, she said.
    "We first used this methodology to focus on fast food and found some striking associations between recent fast food consumption and phthalate exposure," Zota said. "And now, we extended that to see if the findings were unique to fast food, or how do they compare to other food outlets that may reflect other types of food processing and manufacturing systems?"
    What chemicals are in your mac and cheese?
    Last year, a report found high concentrations of phthalates in macaroni and cheese mixes, which prompted a push for additional regulation of the chemicals in food. Although the US Food and Drug Administration monitors levels of phthalates in a number of cosmetics, it does not regulate its presence in food or beverage products.
    "Policy would need to focus on reducing phthalate exposures in food production processes. Food manufacturers would need to know about sources of contamination and work to reduce these," Sathyanarayana said. "The other way to approach it is to either reduce or ban phthalate use in food manufacturing."
    The good news, though, is that phthalates linger in the body for only about a day. Changing your eating habits and consuming more home-cooked meals could therefore have almost immediate health benefits, according to Zota.
    "Preparing food at home may represent a win-win," Zota said. "Home-cooked meals can be a good way to reduce sugar, unhealthy fats and salt, and this study suggests that they may not have as many harmful phthalates as restaurant meals.
    "The other important point is that these chemicals are ubiquitous in the environment," she added.
    "So, to really reduce everyone's exposure to these potentially harmful chemicals, we need systemic changes to how our food is produced and transported, and that's going to require changes in policy as well as market-based solutions."