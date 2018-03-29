Rory McIlroy: The Holywood star with box-office appeal

Breaking News
&lt;strong&gt;Grand slam chaser:&lt;/strong&gt; Rory McIlroy, 28, needs just the Masters to join an elite group of five players to have completed the set of all four of golf&#39;s majors. He has won four so far in an illustrious career, plus more than $50 million in prize money.
Photos:
Grand slam chaser: Rory McIlroy, 28, needs just the Masters to join an elite group of five players to have completed the set of all four of golf's majors. He has won four so far in an illustrious career, plus more than $50 million in prize money.
Hide Caption
1 of 28
&lt;strong&gt;Standout junior:&lt;/strong&gt; The young Northern Irishman was a child prodigy. He won the World U10 title and here poses with six-time major champion Nick Faldo after winning the Under 17 Division of the 2006 Faldo Junior Series at Celtic Manor in Wales.
Photos:
Standout junior: The young Northern Irishman was a child prodigy. He won the World U10 title and here poses with six-time major champion Nick Faldo after winning the Under 17 Division of the 2006 Faldo Junior Series at Celtic Manor in Wales.
Hide Caption
2 of 28
&lt;strong&gt;American idol: &lt;/strong&gt;The young Rory idolized Tiger Woods, who won his first major in 1997 when McIlroy was eight. At nine, he wrote to the US star, saying he was &quot;coming to get him.&quot;
Photos:
American idol: The young Rory idolized Tiger Woods, who won his first major in 1997 when McIlroy was eight. At nine, he wrote to the US star, saying he was "coming to get him."
Hide Caption
3 of 28
&lt;strong&gt;Wider prominence: &lt;/strong&gt;He was well known on the amateur scene, making Tiger-esque waves in Northern Ireland, but&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;McIlroy first showed his talents to a wider audience as an 18-year-old when he finished as the best amateur at the 136th British Open at Carnoustie, Scotland, in 2007.
Photos:
Wider prominence: He was well known on the amateur scene, making Tiger-esque waves in Northern Ireland, but McIlroy first showed his talents to a wider audience as an 18-year-old when he finished as the best amateur at the 136th British Open at Carnoustie, Scotland, in 2007.
Hide Caption
4 of 28
&lt;strong&gt;Professional breakthrough: &lt;/strong&gt; He delayed turning pro until after the Walker Cup, the amateur version of the Ryder Cup, in September 2007. He won his first pro event at the 2009 Dubai Desert Classic.
Photos:
Professional breakthrough: He delayed turning pro until after the Walker Cup, the amateur version of the Ryder Cup, in September 2007. He won his first pro event at the 2009 Dubai Desert Classic.
Hide Caption
5 of 28
&lt;strong&gt;Family affair:&lt;/strong&gt; McIlroy&#39;s delighted parents Gerry and Rosie had worked multiple jobs and poured every penny into his obsession with golf from a young age.
Photos:
Family affair: McIlroy's delighted parents Gerry and Rosie had worked multiple jobs and poured every penny into his obsession with golf from a young age.
Hide Caption
6 of 28
&lt;strong&gt;Breaking America: &lt;/strong&gt;His first win in the US came at the Quail Hollow Championship in May 2010.
Photos:
Breaking America: His first win in the US came at the Quail Hollow Championship in May 2010.
Hide Caption
7 of 28
&lt;strong&gt;Major looming:&lt;/strong&gt; A first-round 63 at the 2010 British Open at St. Andrews suggested McIlroy&#39;s first major title was imminent.
Photos:
Major looming: A first-round 63 at the 2010 British Open at St. Andrews suggested McIlroy's first major title was imminent.
Hide Caption
8 of 28
&lt;strong&gt;Blown off course:&lt;/strong&gt; But he struggled to cope with wild winds on day two and dropped back before battling to a distant third place behind South African Louis Oosthuizen.
Photos:
Blown off course: But he struggled to cope with wild winds on day two and dropped back before battling to a distant third place behind South African Louis Oosthuizen.
Hide Caption
9 of 28
&lt;strong&gt;Near miss:&lt;/strong&gt; A few weeks after the British Open, McIlroy missed out on a playoff by one shot to finish tied third at the US PGA at Whistling Straits.
Photos:
Near miss: A few weeks after the British Open, McIlroy missed out on a playoff by one shot to finish tied third at the US PGA at Whistling Straits.
Hide Caption
10 of 28
&lt;strong&gt;Hair raising:&lt;/strong&gt; European Ryder Cup players and caddies wore wigs resembling Rory McIlroy&#39;s shock of curly dark hair ahead of a practice session for the 2010 event at Celtic Manor.
Photos:
Hair raising: European Ryder Cup players and caddies wore wigs resembling Rory McIlroy's shock of curly dark hair ahead of a practice session for the 2010 event at Celtic Manor.
Hide Caption
11 of 28
&lt;strong&gt;Major coronation?: &lt;/strong&gt;McIlroy was in inspired form at Augusta for the 2011 Masters and led by four shots going into the final day. A maiden major victory looked to be a formality.
Photos:
Major coronation?: McIlroy was in inspired form at Augusta for the 2011 Masters and led by four shots going into the final day. A maiden major victory looked to be a formality.
Hide Caption
12 of 28
&lt;strong&gt;Masters meltdown: &lt;/strong&gt;He still led by one on the 10th tee in the final round. But an errant drive into trees to the left of the fairway sparked a famous collapse as he dropped six shots in three holes.
Photos:
Masters meltdown: He still led by one on the 10th tee in the final round. But an errant drive into trees to the left of the fairway sparked a famous collapse as he dropped six shots in three holes.
Hide Caption
13 of 28
&lt;strong&gt;Scar tissue?:&lt;/strong&gt; He carded a final-round 80 after having one arm in the green jacket. Many thought he&#39;d struggle to get over his collapse.
Photos:
Scar tissue?: He carded a final-round 80 after having one arm in the green jacket. Many thought he'd struggle to get over his collapse.
Hide Caption
14 of 28
&lt;strong&gt;Record breaker:&lt;/strong&gt; However, he rebounded in spectacular fashion with a wire-to-wire victory in the US Open two months later, breaking a host of scoring records along the way.
Photos:
Record breaker: However, he rebounded in spectacular fashion with a wire-to-wire victory in the US Open two months later, breaking a host of scoring records along the way.
Hide Caption
15 of 28
&lt;strong&gt;Major winner:&lt;/strong&gt; McIlroy won his maiden major title by eight shots at Congressional Country Club, marking him out as the game&#39;s hottest property.
Photos:
Major winner: McIlroy won his maiden major title by eight shots at Congressional Country Club, marking him out as the game's hottest property.
Hide Caption
16 of 28
&lt;strong&gt;Homecoming:&lt;/strong&gt; He took the US Open trophy home to Holywood Golf Club outside Belfast where he learned the game as golf-mad youngster.
Photos:
Homecoming: He took the US Open trophy home to Holywood Golf Club outside Belfast where he learned the game as golf-mad youngster.
Hide Caption
17 of 28
&lt;strong&gt;Fair weather golfer:&lt;/strong&gt; But at the British Open that summer, McIlroy struggled again in bad weather and told reporters he was not a fan of having to battle the elements.
Photos:
Fair weather golfer: But at the British Open that summer, McIlroy struggled again in bad weather and told reporters he was not a fan of having to battle the elements.
Hide Caption
18 of 28
&lt;strong&gt;Top of the world:&lt;/strong&gt; Victory in the Honda Classic in Florida in March 2012 took McIlroy to world No.1 for the first time -- less than five years after turning pro.
Photos:
Top of the world: Victory in the Honda Classic in Florida in March 2012 took McIlroy to world No.1 for the first time -- less than five years after turning pro.
Hide Caption
19 of 28
&lt;strong&gt;Running late:&lt;/strong&gt; An alarm clock episode meant McIlroy needed a police escort to make the course on time but he succeeded in winning his Sunday singles match to help Europe pull off the &quot;Miracle of Medinah&quot; in the Ryder Cup in Chicago.
Photos:
Running late: An alarm clock episode meant McIlroy needed a police escort to make the course on time but he succeeded in winning his Sunday singles match to help Europe pull off the "Miracle of Medinah" in the Ryder Cup in Chicago.
Hide Caption
20 of 28
&lt;strong&gt;&#39;Brain dead&#39;:&lt;/strong&gt; In another honest assessment of his disappointing play, McIlory admitted to feeling like he was &quot;brain dead&quot; and &quot;unconscious&quot; as he struggled in the British Open at Muirifield, Scotland in 2013.
Photos:
'Brain dead': In another honest assessment of his disappointing play, McIlory admitted to feeling like he was "brain dead" and "unconscious" as he struggled in the British Open at Muirifield, Scotland in 2013.
Hide Caption
21 of 28
&lt;strong&gt;Childhood dream:&lt;/strong&gt; The following year, he dominated in the British Open at Hoylake, emulating Woods&#39; feat at the Liverpool venue in 2006, to lift his first Claret Jug and third major title.
Photos:
Childhood dream: The following year, he dominated in the British Open at Hoylake, emulating Woods' feat at the Liverpool venue in 2006, to lift his first Claret Jug and third major title.
Hide Caption
22 of 28
&lt;strong&gt;Joining the greats:&lt;/strong&gt; He became only the third player after Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods to win three majors by 25.
Photos:
Joining the greats: He became only the third player after Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods to win three majors by 25.
Hide Caption
23 of 28
&lt;strong&gt;Four timer: &lt;/strong&gt;Just weeks later, McIlroy clinched the US PGA title at Valhalla, Kentucky. Victory in three of the game&#39;s four majors put him on the brink of a career grand slam.
Photos:
Four timer: Just weeks later, McIlroy clinched the US PGA title at Valhalla, Kentucky. Victory in three of the game's four majors put him on the brink of a career grand slam.
Hide Caption
24 of 28
&lt;strong&gt;Masters miss:&lt;/strong&gt; It wasn&#39;t to be a third major in a row and the final leg of the grand slam as McIlroy ended fourth at Augusta in April 2015, playing alongside Tiger Woods on the final day.
Photos:
Masters miss: It wasn't to be a third major in a row and the final leg of the grand slam as McIlroy ended fourth at Augusta in April 2015, playing alongside Tiger Woods on the final day.
Hide Caption
25 of 28
&lt;strong&gt;Love match: &lt;/strong&gt;McIlroy was joined by partner Erica Stoll for the opening ceremony of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine. The pair married the following year.
Photos:
Love match: McIlroy was joined by partner Erica Stoll for the opening ceremony of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine. The pair married the following year.
Hide Caption
26 of 28
&lt;strong&gt;Comeback kid: &lt;/strong&gt;After a 2017 disrupted by injury, a refreshed Rory hit back with victory in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in March 2018, his first title since winning the Tour Championship in 2016.
Photos:
Comeback kid: After a 2017 disrupted by injury, a refreshed Rory hit back with victory in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in March 2018, his first title since winning the Tour Championship in 2016.
Hide Caption
27 of 28
&lt;strong&gt;Glory beckons: &lt;/strong&gt;McIlroy &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/04/19/golf/rory-mcilroy-masters-us-open-augusta-spt/index.html&quot;&gt;&quot;truly believes&quot;&lt;/a&gt; he will win the Masters one day -- he&#39;s finished in the top 10 for the past five years. Victory would give him&lt;strong&gt; &lt;/strong&gt;a career grand slam to stand alongside legends of the game Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen as the only player to win all four of golf&#39;s biggest events.
Photos:
Glory beckons: McIlroy "truly believes" he will win the Masters one day -- he's finished in the top 10 for the past five years. Victory would give him a career grand slam to stand alongside legends of the game Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen as the only player to win all four of golf's biggest events.
Hide Caption
28 of 28
Rory McIlroy profile shotRory McIlroy profile Nick FaldoTiger Woods Masters 1997Rory McIlroy profile Open silver medal Carnoustie 2007Rory McIlroy profile Dubai win European Tour 2009Rory McIlroy profile parentsRory McIlroy profile PGA Tour win Quail Hollow 62Rory McIlroy profile Open St Andrews 63Rory McIlroy profile Open St Andrews windRory McIlroy profile US PGA 2010rory McIlroy profile Ryder Cup wigs 2010Rory McIlroy profile Masters 2011 third roundRory McIlroy 2011 Masters meltdownRory McIlroy profile Masters 2011 final round 18th greenRory McIlroy profile US Open 2011 Congressional trophyRory McIlroy profile Congressional US OPen presserRory McIlroy profile US Open trophy HolywoodRory McIlroy profile Open Royal St Georges 2011Rory McIlroy profile Honda Cassic 2012Rory McIlroy profile Ryder Cup 2012 MedinahRory McIlroy profile brain dead Muirfield Open 2013Rory McIlroy profile mum open Hoylake 2014Rory McIlroy profile Open Championship Claret JugRory McIroy profile US PGA 2012Rory Mcilroy tiger woods masters augusta 2015Rory McIlroy profile Erca Stoll Ryder Cup 2016Rory McIlroy profile Arnold Palmer Bay HillRory McIlroy profile Augusta Masters grand slam

Rory McIlroy: The Holywood star with box-office appeal

Rob Hodgetts, for CNN

Updated 8:52 AM ET, Thu May 10, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)As a nine-year-old he wrote to Tiger Woods saying he was "coming to get him," but now Rory McIlroy stands on the brink of joining his hero as a true legend of the game.

McIlroy, 29, needs just the Masters to complete the set of all four major titles, an honor held by only Woods and four others.
He's finished inside the top 10 in each of the past five years, and told CNN's Living Golf he "truly believes it will happen."
But then McIlroy, the grinning, curly-haired kid from Holywood, Northern Ireland, has always been box office.
Read More
Chipping golf balls into a washing machine on a TV talk show after winning the World U10 Championship was just the start.
McIlroy grew up "fixated" by golf from a young age, learning the game through his Dad at the unassuming Holywood Golf Club outside Belfast. He'd cry when he was told it was time to go home.
His idol was Woods, who clinched his breakthrough 1997 Masters win when Rory was not quite eight.
    "I wrote a letter at nine saying that one day hopefully I'd be competing against him," McIlroy said in a documentary commissioned for the Open Championship.
    "Sometimes those things turn into reality and luckily for me it did."
    READ: McIlroy wins for first time since 2016
    Golf major wins Woods Nicklaus Spieth McIlroy graph

    'Mozart'

    But luck didn't really come into it. Innate talent, "passion for the game," and the dedication of his parents Rosie and Gerry, working multiple jobs and pouring "every penny" into their only child's obsession, were the foundations for a career which has so far yielded four major titles and north of $50 million in prize money.
    "The word was this kid from Holywood was a bit extra special," says CNN Living Golf host Shane O'Donoghue, who first saw McIlroy in action in 2004.
    "He'd just turned 14 and was clearly very different. He looked like a cherubic little boy but played with an exuberance that was totally different. It was like watching a virtuoso. I very quickly christened him Northern Ireland's Mozart, in golf terms."
    READ: Tiger Woods sparks 181% boost in TV audience
      The Irishman has seen him grow from precocious talent and child prodigy, to the boy who would be king and then global superstar, based in Florida with the huge mansion, fast cars and private jet.
      "He was a nice, normal kid. He hasn't changed," adds O'Donoghue. "Circumstances have changed phenomenally around him and he's had to deal with all of that but he's still the same Rory. At the heart of it he's still Gerry and Rosie's boy."
      READ: Mickelson ends longest career drought
      Despite the fame, wealth and celebrity status, the Holywood star is still very grounded with a close coterie of school friends. When he parted company with long-time caddie JP Fitzgerald in 2017 he turned to best mate Harry Diamond to shoulder the bag. He's had the same coach, former Holywood pro Michael Bannon, since he began the game using cut-down clubs.
      Though McIlroy was well known on the amateur circuit, he came to wider prominence as a chirpy, chubby 18-year-old at the 2007 Open Championship at Carnoustie, where he tied for third after the first round, bettering the then 12-time major champion Woods by one shot.
      He turned pro the day after the Walker Cup, the amateur version of the Ryder Cup, that September.
      Joining the paid ranks was like adding a spark to rocket fuel.
      Tiger Woods&#39; ideal day: &#39;Caddyshack,&#39; oatmeal?
      Tiger Woods' ideal day: 'Caddyshack,' oatmeal?

        JUST WATCHED

        Tiger Woods' ideal day: 'Caddyshack,' oatmeal?

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Tiger Woods' ideal day: 'Caddyshack,' oatmeal? 01:35

        'Mercurial'

        He scored his first win as a 19-year-old in Dubai in February 2009, and first triumphed on the PGA Tour in May 2010, becoming the first player since Woods to win before his 21st birthday.
        Within five years of turning pro he was world No. 1.
        But McIlroy's professional career has been punctuated more by bursts of brilliance than the relentless domination of Woods in his heyday. McIlroy's mojo has occasionally gone walkabout when life gets in the way of what was once pure pleasure.
        "He is a bit mercurial but that's part of his normality," says O'Donoghue. "He's not a robot, he is an artist.
        "He will have down times, he will have the odd disaster, but my God, the highs more than make up for it because when he is on he's different class."
        Sergio Garcia on the Masters and his family
        Sergio Garcia on the Masters and his family

          JUST WATCHED

          Sergio Garcia on the Masters and his family

        Replay
        More Videos ...

        MUST WATCH

        Sergio Garcia on the Masters and his family 05:34

        'Meltdown'

          McIlroy's trajectory was on collision course for a first major title, and for 63 holes of the 2011 Masters it looked like a coronation.
          He led by four heading into the final day, and still held a one-shot cushion on the 10th tee.
          What followed was an agonizing and public disintegration.
          He pulled his drive into the woods, and plunged into a downward spiral, dropping six shots in three holes. Shell-shocked, he carded 80. "I don't think I can put it down to anything else than part of the learning curve," he said ruefully at the time.
          Many observers thought the experience could scar him for life.
          McIlroy proved otherwise, smashing a host of records as he clinched the US Open at Congressional two months later.
          "It was a sensational rebound," says O'Donoghue.
          "He was approachable, accessible, attractive, CEOs wanted to be around him, kids wanted to be like him, men wanted to be his friend and woman wanted to either mother him or adore him. He just had the X factor."
          PGA Tour Commissioner on Tiger Woods Effect
          PGA Tour Commissioner on Tiger Woods spt_00013017

            JUST WATCHED

            PGA Tour Commissioner on Tiger Woods Effect

          Replay
          More Videos ...

          MUST WATCH

          PGA Tour Commissioner on Tiger Woods Effect 03:21

          'Authenticity'

          But the boom-or-bust cycle continued. That summer he coped badly with wild weather in the Open at Royal St George's, telling reporters: "I'm not a fan of golf tournaments predicted so much by the weather, it's not my sort of golf."
          It was blunt and honest, and created a stir. "He's never lost that boyish quality and never lost the quality of just telling it like it is. It gets him into trouble occasionally but the great ones are all a bit dogged in their opinions and views," says O'Donoghue.
          Victory back in the warmth of Florida the following March took McIlroy to the world No. 1 spot for the first time at the age of 22.
          That summer he landed a second major with the US PGA title in another record-breaking performance. He ended the season as the leading money winner on both the European and PGA Tours and was the game's hottest property.
          But he hadn't lost his impishness. A mess-up with his alarm clock meant he was nearly late for his tee time on the final day of the Ryder Cup and needed a police escort to reach the course. He still won his match against Keegan Bradley as Europe won the "Miracle of Medinah."
          McIlroy's stock was sky high, and early in 2013 he signed a multimillion dollar deal to use Nike equipment and clothing.
          Struggling to adapt, and having split from his management company, his form and confidence dipped.
          At the Open that summer, McIlroy gave another honest assessment of his inner thoughts, describing himself as "brain dead" after a disastrous first round. "Sometimes I feel like I'm walking around out there and I'm unconscious," he said.
          "He's breaking news even when he's playing badly and a lot of that has to do with his authenticity," says O'Donoghue.
          Jordan Spieth tees it up with Lorena Ochoa
          Jordan Spieth tees it up with Lorena Ochoa

            JUST WATCHED

            Jordan Spieth tees it up with Lorena Ochoa

          Replay
          More Videos ...

          MUST WATCH

          Jordan Spieth tees it up with Lorena Ochoa 03:36

          'Unbelievable talent'

          But McIlroy's ability to enter a higher realm was in evidence in the aftermath of his split with fiancée Caroline Wozniacki, a former world No.1 tennis star from Denmark, in May 2014. Three days later he won the European Tour's flagship BMW PGA Championship and then achieved his childhood dream, the Open Championship, at Hoylake in July.
          His dominant win emulated Woods' procession at Hoylake in 2006, and made him the only other player, alongside Woods, to win the silver medal and Claret Jug. He also became the first European to win three different majors, and he joined Woods and Nicklaus as only the third player to win three by 25.
          Not only that, but Gerry McIlroy was able to collect on a bet he and three friends had struck back in 2004 at odds of 500-1 that the young Rory would win the Open "within the next 10 years."
          They each scooped £50,000.
          Within a few weeks McIlroy won a World Golf Championship event and then his fourth major, the US PGA Championship.
          "Rory is an unbelievable talent. I think Rory has an opportunity to win 15 or 20 majors or whatever he wants to do if he wants to keep playing. I love his swing," Nicklaus told reporters afterward.
          Golf in India: The growth of the game
          Golf in India: The growth of the game

            JUST WATCHED

            Golf in India: The growth of the game

          Replay
          More Videos ...

          MUST WATCH

          Golf in India: The growth of the game 22:29
          The magic dust has since dried up, at least in majors. He won the PGA Tour's season-long FedEx Cup in 2016, but a rib injury blew out much of 2017.
          However, McIlroy used the time to get married to fiancée Erica Stoll and take stock of his life and career.
          Refreshed, McIlroy's mojo returned with victory in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in March amid the frenzy of Woods' latest comeback.
          At Augusta, however, he started the final day in the last pairing alongside eventual winner Patrick Reed but fell back to finish fifth, letting slip another chance to join Woods, Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen as bona fide legends of the game.
          McIlroy has never claimed to be targeting the major haul of Woods, who in turn never hid his chase of Nicklaus' 18 majors, but he does have his eyes on another target: the seven majors of Jersey man Harry Vardon.
          "He wants to become Europe's most successful golfer of all time," says O'Donoghue.
          If inspiration strikes, Woods might need to look at the figure roaring up in his rear view mirror.