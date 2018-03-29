Russia expels US diplomats and shuts consulate in tit-for-tat move

(CNN) Russia will expel 60 US diplomats and close the US Consulate in St. Petersburg, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday, in retaliation for a similar move by Washington.

Lavrov said US Ambassador Jon Huntsman had been summoned to the Foreign Ministry to be told of the decision. The 60 diplomats -- 58 from the US mission in Moscow and two from Yekaterinburg -- were declared "persona non grata" for activities "incompatible with diplomatic status," the ministry said.

Russia has been on the defensive since the UK government openly blamed Moscow for the poisoning of a former Russian double agent, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter, Yulia Skripal, on British soil on March 4.

More than 20 nations, including long-term allies like the United States, have backed Britain by together expelling more than 100 Russian diplomats. The United States expelled 60 on Monday as part of the coordinated global response.

Russia has firmly denied responsibility for the poisoning and President Vladimir Putin has dismissed accusations his country was involved as "delirium."

Read More