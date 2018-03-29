Former French President Sarkozy to face corruption trial

Paris (CNN) Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will face a trial on charges of corruption and influence peddling, a source close to the case told CNN on Thursday.

Sarkozy is suspected of attempting to obtain secret information in 2014 via his lawyer Thierry Herzog from a prosecutor about the status of an investigation into campaign financing.

These suspicions were revealed by media outlets Le Monde and Mediapart, indicating Sarkozy's lawyer allegedly offered to help prosecutor Gilbert Azibert to obtain a prestigious posting in Monaco, in exchange for the secret information. Both Herzog and Azibert deny the claims.

Sarkozy, leader of France from 2007 until 2012, has been dogged by accusations of financial wrongdoing.

Speaking to CNN affiliate BFM, Sarkozy's lawyer Jacqueline Laffont slammed the decision to put Sarkozy on trial, suggesting wiretaps were not enough to open proceedings.

