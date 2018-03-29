Tobias Menzies to play Prince Philip in 'The Crown'

(CNN) Award-winning Netflix drama "The Crown" is getting a new Prince Philip for season three.

Tobias Menzies, best known for his roles in the television series "Game of Thrones" and "Outlander," will take over from Matt Smith, Netflix announced Wednesday.

Say hello to your new Prince Philip in @TheCrownNetflix Season 3: Tobias Menzies! pic.twitter.com/OZqb6wad6L — Netflix US (@netflix) March 28, 2018

Menzies will appear alongside actress Olivia Colman, who has taken over the role of Queen Elizabeth from Claire Foy for seasons three and four.

Older than Foy and Smith, the two new leads will portray the now middle-aged royal couple from the mid-1960s onward.

The news comes after a producer on the series revealed that Foy was paid less than Smith during the first two seasons of the show.

