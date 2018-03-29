'Sharknado' set to end with No. 6

(CNN) The latest "Sharknado" TV movies haven't had as much bite ratings-wise as before, and now they're ending.

The as-yet-untitled "Sharknado 6" will have a time travel theme and bring back stars Ian Ziering, Tara Reid and Vivica A. Fox.

The 2014 sequel, "Sharknado 2: The Second One," pulled in major ratings with 3.9 million viewers, but that number dropped by more than half by the time the fifth movie, "Sharknado 5: Global Swarming," debuted in 2017.

The official Twitter account announced Wednesday that "Sharknado 6" will be out in August.

Don't forget to pick up your time travel gear from the cleaners.#Sharknado6 hits this summer! 🦈🌪️6⃣https://t.co/UIKqTdw7Rw pic.twitter.com/h6lzcF98t6 — Sharknado (@SharknadoSYFY) March 29, 2018

Some fans found Syfy's decision to end the franchise to be all wet.

"Sharknado 6 is going to be the final installment, which I assume means that this year will be the last year SyFy does their annual shark week," one person tweeted. "It's a shame that SyFy had apparently abandoned original films."

Sharknado 6 is going to be the final installment, which I assume means that this year will be the last year SyFy does their annual shark week. It's a shame that SyFy had apparently abandoned original films. — Lisa Marie Bowman (@LisaMarieBowman) March 29, 2018

Sharknado is my guilty pleasure. Still can't get over there being 5 them, it's great but how?!!!🦈🌪 — Alex Morgan (@AmongstMorgan) March 25, 2018

For anyone interested, the new movie's plot will reportedly involve Ziering's character going back in time to try and undo the damage the sharks have done to the world.