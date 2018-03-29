Breaking News

Sean Penn criticizes #MeToo movement in new book

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Updated 10:37 AM ET, Thu March 29, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

exp sean penn deep hurt CNNTV_00002001
exp sean penn deep hurt CNNTV_00002001

    JUST WATCHED

    Sean Penn speaks with Anderson Cooper (FULL)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sean Penn speaks with Anderson Cooper (FULL) 16:13

(CNN)"And what's with this 'Me Too'?" writes Sean Penn in his newly released book, "Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff."

In the epilogue of Penn's fictional novel, the actor pens a poem in which he seems to defend Louis C.K. and Charlie Rose and compares the #MeToo movement to a "toddlers' crusade."
After allegations of sexual harassment from eight women were brought to light in November, Rose apologized for what he called "inappropriate behavior" and was fired by "CBS This Morning" and PBS.
Louis C.K. also apologized for sexual misconduct.
    "There are no men nor women/only movements own the day/until movements morphy to mayhem/and militaries chip away/whether North Korean missiles/or marching Tehran's way/Where did all the laughs go?/Are you out there, Louis C.K.?"
    Read More
    Related: Sean Penn's smoking Colbert interview
    The poem continues: "Once crucial conversations/kept us on our toes/was it really in our interest to trample Charlie Rose?/And what's with this 'Me Too'?/This infantilizing term of the day/Is this a toddlers' crusade?/Reducing rape, slut-shaming, and suffrage to reckless child's play?/A platform for accusation impunity?"
    CNN has reached out to Penn for comment.