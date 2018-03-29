'Ready Player One' loads imaginative mash-up from Steven Spielberg

(CNN) Of all the influences crashing around in "Ready Player One," none stands out more than "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory." So perhaps appropriately, director Steven Spielberg has served up a giant candy store of a movie -- exploding with color, nostalgia, pure fun and plenty of imagination, even if the amusement-park ride lasts a bit too long.

Adapting Ernest Cline's book (from a script credited to Cline and "X-Men" veteran Zak Penn), Spielberg has created a movie squarely targeted at cinephiles, steeped in pop-culture references that are almost too plentiful to absorb in a single viewing. Yet the technical wizardry, and the fact that the story spends much of its time in a virtual-reality plane known as the OASIS, inevitably blunts the emotional investment, in the same way nobody really weeps when Mario loses a life.

Set in 2045, there are obvious parallels to Spielberg's filmography, perhaps most notably the dystopian future of "Minority Report." But the closest kin would actually be Robert Zemeckis' "Who Framed Roger Rabbit" in the mash-up of familiar characters, albeit with next-generation special effects at its disposal. (A nod to Zemeckis within the movie is certainly an appropriate touch.)

There's also an element of the original "Star Wars" in the casting, with a band of youthful heroes augmented by a couple of elder stalwarts -- one (Spielberg regular Mark Rylance) playing the mentor figure, the other (Ben Mendelsohn) cast as the bad guy.

JUST WATCHED See a preview of 'Ready Player One' Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH See a preview of 'Ready Player One' 01:55

At the center of it all is 18-year-old Wade (Tye Sheridan), who doubles as the movie's narrator. He explains how Rylance's brilliant, mega-rich game inventor James Halliday died, leaving behind the OASIS, and planting three keys within it that will provide whoever discovers them enormous wealth as well as stewardship over this virtual world.

Read More