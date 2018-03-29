Story highlights She tweeted about him losing his ID

He said it worked

(CNN) Turns out you don't need your ID if you are famous enough.

At least that's according to Halsey, who tweeted Wednesday that her beau, rapper G-Eazy, used his photo on the cover of a magazine in an attempt to get through airport security.

"Gerald lost his ID and he's trying to use the cover of @XXL as part of his additional identification to get through airport security," the singer wrote. "I'm so annoyed."

The rapper, born Gerald Earl Gillum, tweeted back "It worked."

No word on where the pair, who artistically teamed up on the recent single "Him & I," were headed.

