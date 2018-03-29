Sarah Jessica Parker endorses Cynthia Nixon in bid for NY governor

Story highlights Nixon is challenging New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in Democratic primary

Parker earlier had stopped short of endorsing former "Sex and the City" co-star

(CNN) At first it seemed Cynthia Nixon might not get Sarah Jessica Parker's vote for governor of New York, but that changed Thursday.

Parker posted her endorsement of her former "Sex and the City" co-star on her official Instagram account Thursday morning.

"A mother. An activist. An advocate. A fighter. A NY'er. A dear friend," Parker wrote in a caption on a photo of Nixon. "Running for Governor of our great state. "My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote."

Nixon is challenging New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the state's Democratic primary to be held in September.

Read More