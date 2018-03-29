CNN 10 - March 30, 2018

This Friday's show is packed with information, from a report on Malala Yousafzai's return to her home country to an analysis of North Korea's historic relationship with China. We're bringing you an overview of what could be the second round of a nasty flu season, and we're telling the story of a Positive Athlete who persevered through a heart disorder.

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. What wireless company plans to buy Time Warner (the parent company of CNN), though the merger faces uncertainty amid the U.S. Justice Department's lawsuit to block the deal?

2. In what North African country was a presidential election held this week, though analysts said that it was foregone conclusion that President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi would win another term?

3. Name the country that owned the defunct space station that was expected to break up and fall to Earth in pieces this week.

4. More than 20 nations have followed Britain's lead in expelling diplomats from what country?

5. As noted on Wednesday's show, two countries on opposite sides of the Atlantic called for Facebook's CEO to answer questions about data privacy. Name these two nations.

6. Approximately what percentage of Earth's surface is covered by oceans, which were featured on Wednesday for their potential as energy sources?

7. In what city did North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a visit that surprised the international community?

8. Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens wrote a controversial essay calling for the repeal of what?

9. Name the home country of Malala Yousafzai, who returned there on Thursday for the first time since she was attacked for advocating girls' rights to an education.

10. What country has historically been the strongest ally of North Korea?

TRANSCRIPT

