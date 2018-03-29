Moon's moment: South Korean leader faces test with landmark Kim summit

(CNN) Like many South Korean leaders before him, President Moon Jae-in's term in office has become dominated by his country's northern neighbor.

Moon was elected on the back of anti-corruption protests which helped turf out his predecessor Park Geun-hye, now facing criminal charges, and his promise of sweeping reforms to the country's political system, economy, and chaebols, the family run conglomerates, that dominate South Korean society.

But while he has made progress on those points, his biggest success -- or failure -- may come in dealing with Pyongyang.

"No South Korean president in recent years has had to focus quite so much on the country's noisy neighbor," said Oliver Hotham, managing editor at the Seoul-based Korea Risk Group.

"Moon has also faced the most unpredictable and erratic US leader in decades, and has had to, in many ways, pick up a lot of diplomatic slack on the issue."