Indian national accused of smuggling fake journalists into Australia

(CNN) An Indian national has been charged with people smuggling after allegedly attempting to sneak a team of fake journalists into Brisbane, Australian authorities said Thursday.

The group was posing as a media contingent coming to the Australian state of Queensland to cover the 2018 Commonwealth Games, which start on the Gold Coast on April 4, the Australian Federal Police and Australian Border Force said in a joint statement.

Nine people attempted to enter Australia on Wednesday with "temporary activity visas," but after being questioned at Brisbane Airport by Australian Border Force (ABF), eight were found to have fraudulent foreign media credentials, the statement said.

The Indian national had valid credentials and was organizing the group's travel, police said.

An ABF liaison officer had flagged the group to Australian authorities as potential "non-genuine travelers" during a stopover in Thailand.

Read More