(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- A judge put a temporary stop to efforts by Stormy Daniels' attorney to depose President Donald Trump and his lawyer over a $130,000 payout to the porn star before the 2016 election.
-- Russia has expelled US diplomats and said it will close the US Consulate in St. Petersburg in response to a similar move the United States made last week after the poisoning of a former Russian spy in the UK.
-- The police chief in the Texas capital now calls the Austin bomber a domestic terrorist.
-- Trump's advisers have told him he doesn't need a chief of staff or a communications director in the traditional sense, a person familiar with conversations said.
-- Trump's advisers have told him he doesn't need a chief of staff or a communications director in the traditional sense, a person familiar with conversations said.
-- A South African woman will serve three years in jail for racially abusing a police officer, the harshest penalty ever dealt for this offense.
-- Thursday marks the one-year countdown to Brexit. Here's what could still go wrong.
-- Trump called Roseanne Barr to congratulate her on a successful series premiere of her "Roseanne" reboot.
-- Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. lashed out at Jeb Bush after the former Florida governor's remarks about having children "who actually love me" were seen as a swipe against the President.
-- A former Dutch senator and teacher who was known for his efforts to save Jewish children during the Holocaust died at 107.
-- Soon, we won't have to fear those flying sharks. A sixth "Sharknado" movie will be the last for the campy TV franchise.
-- The inside of a rubber ducky is actually really gross. And scary.
-- This "Game of Thrones" actor has been tapped for the role of Prince Philip in "The Crown."