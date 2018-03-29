Families demand answers after deadly Venezuela jail fire

(CNN) Scores of people have died in a blaze that engulfed a jail in the Venezuelan city of Valencia, according to the country's head prosecutor.

Sixty-eight people died in the fire at a police command and detention center, according to a tweet from head prosecutor Tarek William Saab's official account.

"We have appointed four prosecutors to clarify these dramatic events," Saab said, adding that 66 of those killed were men and two were women.

"We will deepen the investigations to immediately clarify these painful events that has dozens of Venezuelan families in mourning," Saab said.

Police officers disperse the relatives of prisoners who were waiting to hear news about family members imprisoned at the police station.

As news filtered out early in the day, angry family members seeking information clashed with police and pushed against a barricade, prompting officers to shoot tear gas at the crowd, according to local media reports.

