South African woman recorded racially abusing police officer jailed for 3 years

Johannesburg (CNN) A South African woman who hurled racist abuse at a black police officer in a clip that went viral has been sentenced to three years in prison with one year suspended.

Vicki Momberg was found guilty in November on four counts of crimen injuria, or the willful injuring of someone's dignity.

It's the first time a South African has received prison time for the offense.

"We've had crimen injuria (cases before), but they have always been coupled by other charges. This is the first for a prison sentence for crimen injuria on its own," National Prosecuting Authority spokeswoman Phindi Mjonondwane said.

Mjonondwane said the court's punishment sets a precedent for future cases: "We are pleased with the sentence. This sends a clear message to those who undermine other people's rights."

