Egypt's Sisi set to win second term with 90% of vote, state media says

(CNN) As expected, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is set to secure a second term as Egypt's President after winning roughly 90% of the vote, according to preliminary results reported by state media.

State-run newspaper Akhbar al-Youm said that Sisi, who ran against just one other candidate, won about 22 million votes out of a total of 24 million. Official results are scheduled to be announced on April 2.

Different preliminary results indicated about 40% turnout out of 59,078,138 registered voters.

His only rival for the presidency, Mousa Mostafa Mousa, was accused by Sisi's detractors of being a stooge candidate. The opposition blamed Sisi's government for intimidating or coercing other candidates to pull out, but the President said he was not to blame.

Mousa said he was a supporter of Sisi before he decided to run, but insisted that his election campaign was genuine.

