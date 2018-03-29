Nollywood, Sony Pictures join forces for TV series on all-female African army

Story highlights Production studio with global footprint partners with Nollywood

African-inspired stories like "Black Panther" have seen commercial success

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) A first time collaboration between an American TV production studio and Nollywood has been announced.

Sony Pictures Television will co-develop three TV projects -- including a series on a 19th-century all-female African force -- with Nigerian network EbonyLife, one of the biggest TV networks on the continent.

The announced TV show is inspired by the story of the Dahomey Warriors, an all-female West African military group.

It will be set in the Kingdom of Dahomey and tell the story of how the women protect their nation.

In a statement Mo Abudu, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Our vision has always been to change the narrative about Africa and to tell our stories from our perspective."

