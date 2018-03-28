An 18-year-old buys her first lottery ticket and wins $1,000 a week -- for life

(CNN) On her 18th birthday, Charlie Lagarde bought a celebratory bottle of sparkling wine and her first-ever lottery ticket at a Quebec convenience store.

When she got home, the newly-minted adult discovered she was also a newly-minted millionaire.

It turns out the Gagnant à vie scratch-off she bought was worth a million dollars. Instead of the lump sum, she chose the annuity option and will receive $1,000 every week for the rest of her life.

It was the first time Legarde had ever played the lottery, officials at Loto Quebec said. That's because a person has to be 18 to play there.

She plans to spend prize money on traveling and exploring her passion for photography.

