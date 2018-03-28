Meet TESS, the satellite that will find thousands of planets

Story highlights TESS is NASA's latest planet-hunting satellite, launching in April

It is expected to find thousands of exoplanets by surveying 85% of the sky

(CNN) TESS the planet hunter is getting ready to launch next month. The Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite is NASA's next mission in the search for exoplanets, or planets that are outside our solar system.

And TESS will be on the lookout for planets that could support life, officials said Wednesday. Expected to launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on April 16, TESS will pick up the search as the Kepler Space Telescope runs out of fuel.

Kepler , which has discovered more than 4,500 potential planets and confirmed exoplanets, launched in 2009. After mechanical failure in 2013, Kepler entered a new phase of campaigns to survey other areas of the sky for exoplanets, called the K2 mission. This enabled researchers to discover even more exoplanets, understand the evolution of stars and gain insight about supernovae and black holes.

Soon, Kepler's mission will end, and it will be abandoned in space, orbiting the sun and never getting any closer to Earth than the moon.

TESS will use its fuel to reach orbit around the Earth, with a gravity assist from the moon. That will enable it to have a long-term mission that outlives its two-year objective. TESS will establish an orbit around Earth, and 60 days later, after instrument tests, the two-year mission will officially begin.

