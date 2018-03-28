Stephon Clark's brother jumped on the dais of a city council meeting last night

(CNN) Stevante Clark made sure he'd be heard.

Clark and a large group of protesters stormed a Sacramento City Council meeting Tuesday night to protest the shooting death of his brother -- Stephon Clark -- by police. While his fellow demonstrators filled the chamber, Stevante Clark marched straight to the front of the room, jumped on top of the dais right in front of stunned council members and the mayor and repeatedly chanted his brother's name.

As the crowd joined in the chant, Stevante Clark coaxed them on. "Louder! Louder! Louder!" he yelled.

The move illustrated just how hot passions are burning in Sacramento after police shot and killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed 22-year-old black man, earlier this month.

Police said officers had pursued Clark over a call about a man breaking car windows, and shot him in his grandmother's yard after a brief encounter lasting less than a minute. The officers said they thought Stephon Clark had a gun, but only his cell phone was found on the scene.

