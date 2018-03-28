Planned Parenthood deletes tweet calling for Disney princess 'who's had an abortion'

(CNN) Planned Parenthood is facing a social media backlash after one of its branches tweeted and then deleted a post suggesting Disney create a princess who'd had an abortion.

Planned Parenthood Keystone, which operates in 37 Pennsylvania counties, tweeted on Tuesday that "We need a Disney Princess who's had an abortion. We need a Disney Princess who's pro-choice. We need a Disney princess who's an undocumented immigrant. We need a Disney Princess who's actually a union worker. We need a Disney Princess who's trans."

A Planned Parenthood branch in Pennsylvania tweeted and then deleted a meme suggesting a Disney princess, who had had an abortion.

The tweet plays off of a popular internet meme calling for more diverse Disney princesses.

It didn't go over well.

"So glad #PlannedParenthood deleted their disgusting tweet, I don't really think having a Disney princess getting an abortion is appropriate for young girls..." said one woman Wednesday on Twitter. Her comment was typical of much of the outcry.

So glad #PlannedParenthood deleted their disgusting tweet, I don't really think having a Disney princess getting an abortion is appropriate for young girls... what about the 3 million "princesses" they've killed over the past few years? — Katherine Nance (@k_nance) March 28, 2018

Read More