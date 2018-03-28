Orange County votes to join feds to oppose California's 'sanctuary' law

Story highlights Orange County board votes to join federal lawsuit opposing California's "sanctuary" law

Policy prohibits local agencies from some cooperation with US immigration enforcement

(CNN) Not all of California opposes President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Los Alamitos, a small city in Orange County, voted last week to oppose California's "sanctuary" law. And now the county government is joining the backlash against the state policy, which prohibits local law enforcement from some cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday in a closed-door session to join the federal government in a lawsuit against California over the state law that went into effect in January.

People opposing SB 54 celebrate Tuesday in Santa Ana, California.

At Tuesday's county board meeting, critics of the California policy wore American flag apparel and waved signs reading, "No, No, No Sanctuary State."

