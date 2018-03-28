Donations to the NRA tripled after the Parkland shooting

(CNN) In the days and weeks following the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the National Rifle Association saw a significant spike in donations.

In fact, reports from the Federal Election Commission show donations to the NRA's Political Victory Fund tripled from January to February.

Since the Parkland shooting happened in the middle of the month, one could argue the relationship between it and the spike in donations is hard to prove.