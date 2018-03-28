Jury to hear closing arguments in Pulse shooter's wife trial

(CNN) Attorneys will offer jurors their closing arguments Wednesday in the federal terrorism trial of Noor Salman, the widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter.

Through the trial, Salman's attorneys have maintained her innocence by trying to show jurors that she was a victim and not an accomplice. Prosecutors claim that Salman was aware of her husband's plans and helped him.

Salman, 31, is charged with providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization and obstruction of justice for allegedly misleading law enforcement agents in their investigation of the massacre.

She was first arrested in January 2017, months after her husband Omar Mateen killed 49 people and injured more than 50 others when he opened fire at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. At the time, it was the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

Salman did not testify in her trial.