A Kansas bill could make schools liable for shootings if they don't arm teachers

(CNN) As the debate over arming teachers in schools reverberates across the country, Kansas is doubling down on the idea.

A new bill would not only authorize the arming of Kansas school staff, it would hold schools responsible if a shooting were to occur and the teachers and staff present were not allowed to be armed.

"In any action against a unified school district arising out of acts or omissions regarding the possession or use of firearms on the premises of such school district, there shall be a rebuttable presumption of negligence on the part of such school district when it is shown by evidence that such school district did not authorize any employee of such school district, other than school security officers, to carry concealed handguns..."

The House bill is causing some serious contention in the Kansas state capitol. During a House Insurance Committee hearing on Tuesday, Rep. Blake Carpenter , one of the bill's authors, quoted the movie "American Sniper" and said violence in school was a matter of "when" and not "if."