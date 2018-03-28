Arson suspected in fire damaging historic landmark at Joshua Tree National Park

Story highlights The 2.5-acre fire largely affected the Oasis of Mara, the National Park Service says

Investigation underway as park service staff evaluate extent of damage at site

(CNN) Officials are opening an arson investigation into a fire at Joshua Tree National Park in Southern California.

The fire, which began Monday night, is under investigation by the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management and the San Bernardino County Fire Department, the park service said.

The 2.5-acre blaze largely affected the Oasis of Mara , which the park service calls the "cornerstone" of the park's story.

The nature trail at the Oasis of Mara, which has been called the "cornerstone" of Joshua Tree's story.

Legend has it that the Native American Serrano tribe, believed to have first settled the area, did so on the instructions of a medicine man, who told the tribe members to plant a palm tree each time a boy was born; they purportedly planted 29 their first year there.

Dramatic photos taken by Steve Raines show a number of palm trees and other vegetation ablaze in the area.

