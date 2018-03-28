Breaking News

5 things for March 28: North Korea & China, Sacramento, water park death, new organ

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 6:36 AM ET, Wed March 28, 2018

Kim Jong Un makes surprise visit to China
Kim Jong Un makes surprise visit to China

    Kim Jong Un makes surprise visit to China

(CNN)Meet the "clown" running for Congress in South Carolina. No, really. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. North Korea and China

Kim Jong Un really did make that rumored trip to China. And the North Korean leader reportedly talked about getting rid of his country's nukes with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Chinese state media reported Kim said he's committed to denuclearization -- with conditions; North Korean state media reported Xi accepted an invitation to visit Kim in Pyongyang. Experts think Kim made the trip to Beijing because he'll need support from North Korea's closest ally before possible meetings with the Presidents of South Korea and the US.
    2. Sacramento protests

    Outrage and anger still burn hot in Sacramento, more than a week after police killed Stephon Clark, an unarmed black father. Protesters yesterday pretty much took over a city council meeting. Clark's brother marched to the front of the chamber, jumped on the dais in front of the mayor and chanted Clark's name. Later, one man urged people to stand, point their cell phones at council members and ask, "Does this look like a gun?" -- a reference to the phone investigators found near Clark's body after police said he had a firearm. Protesters also again blocked entrances at the NBA home of the Sacramento Kings. The incident is a big test for the city's first African-American police chief.
    3. Russia mall fire

    It's a tragedy almost too horrible to fathom: Dozens of schoolchildren, killed in a fire. Some trapped children sent social media messages to their families; one fifth grader wrote, "We're burning. It's probably goodbye." In all, 64 people -- 41 of them children -- perished Sunday in the blaze at a shopping mall in Siberia. Hundreds of people protested yesterday, calling for an investigation. Russian President Vladimir Putin flew to the city to offer his condolences. It's believed the fire started in the mall's movie theater, which was full of families on spring break. Investigators say fire exits were blocked and the alarm system was off.
    4. Kansas water park death

    Two designers of a waterslide in Kansas face second-degree murder charges in the 2016 decapitation death of a 10-year-old boy at the Schlitterbahn water park. The park itself and its ex-operations director were charged last week with involuntary manslaughter. One of the designers also co-owns the park, which in a statement said the accused "are innocent." The construction company that designed and built the ride was also charged with murder. Caleb Schwab was killed while riding the Verruckt, billed as the world's tallest waterslide.
    5. Interstitium study

    Know much about the interstitium? We don't either. Apparently, it's the fluid-filled spaces within and between tissues all over your body. And some researchers consider it to be an organ, perhaps the body's biggest. Say what? Doctors and scientists have known about interstitial tissue and interstitial fluid, but a new study in the journal Scientific Reports raises the possibility that it could be an organ (though not everybody's convinced). The study also suggests the interstitium may play a role in the spread of cancer cells.
    Pictured, Serotonin is released by blood platelets during clot formation, where it causes the constriction of blood vessels. It is an important neurotransmitter (a messenger of the nervous system) in the brain, and a lack of it has been shown to cause depression. It is this function which has led to the development of SSRI (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor antidepressants, such as Prozac (fluoxetine).
    The human body is photographed in fascinating, microscopic detail in the book "Science is Beautiful," by Colin Salter. Here are some of the most spectacular images, with text from the book.

    Pictured, Serotonin is released by blood platelets during clot formation, where it causes the constriction of blood vessels. It is an important neurotransmitter (a messenger of the nervous system) in the brain, and a lack of it has been shown to cause depression. It is this function which has led to the development of SSRI (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor antidepressants, such as Prozac (fluoxetine).
    Fat cells are amongst the largest cells in the human body. They form a thick insulating layer under the skin which serves to cushion us as well as store energy. In this image the normal lipid (fat) deposits of the cells (their major component) have been removed, revealing the honeycomb structure of the cell membranes. When we put on weight, the cells swell with additional fat, and eventually extra cells are added too.
    The outer layer of the skin, the epidermis (top half of this image) consists of dead cells that are constantly sloughed off and replaced from below. These tightly packed cells contain high levels of a protein called keratin (yellow) which makes the skin waterproof and strong, to protect the organs inside. In this cross-section, you can also see hair follicles (black).
    Influenza A viruses can infect humans,pigs, birds and horses. The H1N1 strain caused the Swine flu outbreak of 2009. At the center of each virus is its genetic fingerprint (the ribonucleic acid, pink), surrounded by a protective protein shell (the nucleocapsid, yellow). The enclosing fatty envelope (green) contains two types of protein, haemagglutinin and neuraminidase (the 'H' and 'N' in the strain's codename), the levels of which determine the strain of virus.
    Gallstones mostly consist of cholesterol, but can also contain calcium and bilirubin (a product of old red blood cells). They form in the gallbladder (from which bile is released into the small intestine) when there is an imbalance in the chemical composition of the bile. Gallstones are usually symptomless, unless one obstructs the bile duct. In that case they cause acute pain, jaundice and infection.
    Gallstone crystals Gallstones mostly consist of cholesterol, but can also contain calcium and bilirubin (a product of old red blood cells). They form in the gallbladder (from which bile is released into the small intestine) when there is an imbalance in the chemical composition of the bile.

    Gallstones are usually symptomless, unless one obstructs the bile duct. In that case they cause acute pain, jaundice and infection.
    Our sense of balance is derived from a tiny stone in each ear, called an otolith (from Greek, literally "ear-stone"). The stones are built up in the inner ear from deposits of calcium carbonate crystals, seen here on the surface of an otolith.
    Red blood cells have been trapped by a web of thin yellow-white strands of fibrin. Fibrin is an insoluble protein produced by platelets (fragments of white blood cells) from a soluble protein called fibrinogen normally present in blood. Blood clots may occur on the surface of skin in case of injuries or inside blood vessels. These internal clots, known as thrombi, may be caused by having too many platelets. They can lead to heart attacks.
    Blood clot Red blood cells have been trapped by a web of thin yellow-white strands of fibrin. Fibrin is an insoluble protein produced by platelets (fragments of white blood cells) from a soluble protein called fibrinogen normally present in blood.

    Blood clots may occur on the surface of skin in case of injuries or inside blood vessels. These internal clots, known as thrombi, may be caused by having too many platelets. They can lead to heart attacks.
    Adrenaline, also called epinephrine, is normally present in blood in small quantities. It is a hormone produced in the adrenal glands above the kidneys. The glands are controlled by the hypothalamus, the part of the brain responsible for instinct and emotion. In times of stress more adrenaline is secreted into the bloodstream. It widens the airways of the lungs and constricts small blood vessels. This makes the muscles work harder and produces a "fight or flight" response.
    Adrenaline crystals Adrenaline, also called epinephrine, is normally present in blood in small quantities. It is a hormone produced in the adrenal glands above the kidneys. The glands are controlled by the hypothalamus, the part of the brain responsible for instinct and emotion.

    In times of stress more adrenaline is secreted into the bloodstream. It widens the airways of the lungs and constricts small blood vessels. This makes the muscles work harder and produces a "fight or flight" response.
    These hexagonal crystals are of the hormone insulin. Insulin is produced in the pancreas, and its function is to regulate blood sugar levels. Insufficient production of insulin leads to an accumulation of glucose in the blood, and can cause Type 1 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes can occur when there is plenty of insulin, but the body's cells do not respond properly to it. A third type, gestational diabetes, occurs in pregnant women who produce high levels of blood glucose.
    Insulin crystals These hexagonal crystals are of the hormone insulin. Insulin is produced in the pancreas, and its function is to regulate blood sugar levels. Insufficient production of insulin leads to an accumulation of glucose in the blood, and can cause Type 1 diabetes.

    Type 2 diabetes can occur when there is plenty of insulin, but the body's cells do not respond properly to it. A third type, gestational diabetes, occurs in pregnant women who produce high levels of blood glucose.
    This image shows two important support cells (glial cells) of the human brain. The green splash is a microglial cell, which responds to immune reactions in the central nervous system. Microglial cells recognize areas of damage and inflammation and swallow cellular debris. The larger orange shape is an oligodendrocyte. The ragged extensions of an oligodendrocyte can supply many neurons (nerve cells) with myelin, an insulating material which allows each neuron's communicating axon to transmit electrical impulses efficiently.
    Brain cells in culture This image shows two important support cells (glial cells) of the human brain. The green splash is a microglial cell, which responds to immune reactions in the central nervous system.

    Microglial cells recognize areas of damage and inflammation and swallow cellular debris. The larger orange shape is an oligodendrocyte. The ragged extensions of an oligodendrocyte can supply many neurons (nerve cells) with myelin, an insulating material which allows each neuron's communicating axon to transmit electrical impulses efficiently.
    A little DC Sunshine
    Things may actually get a little brighter at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, now that ex-Disney star Caroline Sunshine is joining the White House press shop.
    At face value
    Playboy's leaving Facebook over the data-sharing scandal. You know it's bad when a "gentlemen's" mag says your values contradict theirs.
    Deal of a couple of lifetimes
    A big blue diamond, passed through European royalty for hundreds of years, goes on sale for the first time in Switzerland.
    Nope burger
    Carl's Jr. wanted to put out a "SpielBurger" to honor Steven Spielberg. They assumed he'd be "cool with it." They were all kinds of wrong.
    $80 billion
    That's how much Facebook has lost in market value since the data-sharing scandal broke almost two weeks ago.
    "I've put my life in danger."
    Olympic legend Michael Phelps, calling for the US Olympic Committee to do more to help athletes struggling with depression. Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, says his successes at each Olympic Games were followed by drug and alcohol use.
    Back and forth
    Who's up for trick shots? Logan Broadbent, a world champion boomerang thrower (yes, that's really a thing), and friends wow us with their skills. (Click to view.)