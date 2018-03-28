(CNN) In under 280 characters, David Hogg has mastered the art of the clapback.

The Parkland survivor rose to the spotlight after demanding that lawmakers "take some action" following the shooting that claimed 17 lives at his school.

But as some politicians go online to discredit him and his peers, Hogg proves that no one is more social media savvy than a teenager on a mission.

On Monday, Iowan Republican Rep. Steve King took a jab at the young activists, asking why people under 21 should be allowed to vote if they feel like they're too young to handle the responsibility of gun ownership.

Maybe because so many of us are gunned down before we even become 21 @SteveKingIA you prove exactly why so many American's are done with politicians like you who only have the goal of dividing America to make us weaker. https://t.co/uInfoCNLlb — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 27, 2018

"Maybe because so many of us are gunned down before we even become 21 @SteveKingIA you prove exactly why so many American's are done with politicians like you who only have the goal of dividing America to make us weaker," Hogg lobbed back.

