Austin bomber's roommate still being questioned, lawmaker says

(CNN) One of the roommates of the man who carried out a series of deadly explosions in Austin, Texas, is still being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation, a Texas congressman said.

Texas Rep. Michael McCaul said authorities want to know whether Mark Anthony Conditt's roommate had any knowledge or involvement in the explosives that Conditt made.

The roommate was not identified.

Conditt, 23, is responsible of making seven devices, killing two people and wounding several others in Austin and near San Antonio over nearly three weeks. He blew himself up with a final bomb as police approached him last week.

Two of Conditt's roommates had been detained and questioned following his death last week. One of them was released within hours, but the other was not free to go until the next afternoon, police said.

Read More