(CNN) Former acting United States Solicitor Walter Dellinger believes that a sitting president of the United States can be indicted.

"There is nothing in the constitutional text or judicial precedent that provides for a categorical bar to the indictment of a sitting president," Dellinger wrote in an op-ed published in The New York Times Monday, adding, "No one should be above the law."

The former assistant attorney general argued that without the power to indict, a president could never be held accountable for crimes committed while in office.

"I don't think a president can be made to go through a trial while he was serving," Dellinger told CNN's Don Lemon on "CNN Tonight" Tuesday. "I think that would be too disruptive of his role of being chief executive of the nation's government. But there's really not a good argument against indicting a president."

Dellinger cited an opinion of the Office of Legal Counsel for the Department of Justice that stated in 2000 a president could not be indicted.