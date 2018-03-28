Dramatic night-vision video captures US raid to kill ISIS fighters

Washington (CNN) Dramatic new video released by the US military on Tuesday reveals rare footage of American special operators and Afghan Special Security Forces conducting a nighttime raid targeting ISIS-affiliated fighters in Afghanistan -- footage that the Pentagon said documents the latest in a string of successful operations against ISIS-Khorasan this month.

The first-person, night-vision footage was captured during a raid that "killed an ISIS-K commander and another terrorist fighter" in Afghanistan's Jowzjan province on March 26 and 27, according to the Pentagon.

"This tactical defeat of ISIS-K fighters in Jowzjan is the most recent in a series of Afghan and US (special operations forces) counterterrorism successes targeting ISIS-K in northern Afghanistan this year," a statement from the Department of Defense said.

Many of the operations targeting ISIS in northern Afghanistan were focused on eliminating the organization's ability to bring in foreign fighters, a hallmark of the terror group's activities in Iraq and Syria.

The Pentagon noted that US and Afghan forces killed four ISIS-K fighters in the Darzab district on March 22 and said a US aircraft successfully targeted two ISIS-K commanders tasked with the facilitation of foreign fighters in an airstrike in Sar-e Pul province on March 16.

Read More