US conducts first airstrike against al Qaeda in Libya

Washington (CNN) The US military conducted its first airstrike against al Qaeda in Libya Saturday, killing one of the group's leaders, according to US Africa Command, which oversees US military operations in the region.

"This is the first precision airstrike the US has conducted against al Qaeda," Africa Command spokesperson Robyn Mack told CNN.

Africa Command said in a statement Wednesday that the strike, which took place near Ubari, Libya, killed "two al Qaeda terrorists, including Musa Abu Dawud, a high ranking al-Qa'ida in the Lands of the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) official."

AQIM is the local al Qaeda affiliate in North Africa.

"Dawud trained AQIM recruits in Libya for attack operations in the region. He provided critical logistics support, funding and weapons to AQIM, enabling the terrorist group to threaten and attack US and Western interests in the region," the statement added.

Read More