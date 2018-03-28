Trump defends Second Amendment after Stevens' op-ed

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump responded to retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens on Wednesday over a recent op-ed in which the retired justice called for a repeal of the Second Amendment.

"THE SECOND AMENDMENT WILL NEVER BE REPEALED! As much as Democrats would like to see this happen, and despite the words yesterday of former Supreme Court Justice Stevens, NO WAY," Trump tweeted.

On Tuesday, The New York Times published Stevens' op-ed, in which he argued that the students and demonstrators who protested for gun control at March for Our Lives this past weekend should seek a repeal of the Second Amendment.

Trump didn't personally address the nationwide protests over the weekend. The White House did release a statement that applauded "the many courageous young Americans exercising their First Amendment rights" and cited policies pushed by the President to curb gun violence, including increased background checks and banning devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly.

In his tweet on Wednesday morning, Trump also asserted that "we need more Republicans in 2018" and the GOP "must ALWAYS hold the Supreme Court," a notable choice of words, since the judiciary is supposed to be independent of the executive branch.