Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's school safety commission will hold its first meeting on Wednesday, days after young activists took to the streets to demand reforms to the nation's gun laws.

The meeting will not be open to the public or the press.

The commission, formed after the Parkland, Florida, shooting in which 17 people were killed at a high school, is led by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, joined by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.

An Education Department spokesperson said the meeting was "organizational" to determine staffing, scheduling and other details. The spokesperson said that in the future, the commission planned to travel the country to hold public-facing meetings to include the input of parents, teachers, students and other stakeholders.

Sessions is expected to attend, a person familiar with plans for the meeting said.

