Trump says Xi told him Kim meeting went 'very well'

(CNN) President Donald Trump on Wednesday said on Twitter he received a message from Chinese President Xi Jinping regarding this week's covert visit by North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to Beijing.

Trump said Xi told him that his meeting with Kim went "very well" and that "KIM Looks forward to his meeting with me." He added that sanctions on North Korea will continue in the meantime.

The President also tweeted optimism that Kim will "do what is right for his people and for humanity. Look forward to our meeting!"

The White House said Tuesday night that the Chinese government called to brief them on Kim's visit. The briefing included a "personal message" from Xi to Trump, the White House said, though it declined to provide further details.

"We see (Kim's visit to China) as further evidence that our campaign of maximum pressure is creating the appropriate atmosphere for dialogue with North Korea," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said.

Read More