Trump campaign rallies supporters on Census citizenship question

Washington (CNN) Amid accusations of politicizing the US Census, President Donald Trump's campaign touted the administration's move to add a question about citizenship status on the consequential survey in an email to supporters on Wednesday.

The email with the subject line "GOOD NEWS: We are asking about citizenship" was sent to the President's backers and touts the move by the Commerce Department at the request of the Justice Department, giving credit to Trump himself.

The email states that "President Trump has officially mandated that the 2020 United States Census ask people living in America whether or not they are citizens," adding that "the sanctuary state of California is now SUING the Trump Administration to stop this commonsense order."

California has already sued over the move , and other states and civil rights advocacy groups are gearing up to sue as well. Critics argue that immigrant communities would be fearful to identify themselves as a non-citizen to the government or participate in the census, especially given the Trump administration's aggressive push to curtail illegal and some legal immigration.

That could lead to underreporting, and thus undercounting by the federal government in diverse communities. Critics accused the administration of pursuing the move without adequately testing it because of political motivations.

