Some Twitter users are outraged Netflix appointed Susan Rice to its board

Washington (CNN) Netflix's appointment of Susan Rice, a former US ambassador to the United Nations, on Wednesday led to scattered backlash from some customers of the popular entertainment and streaming company, including threats to cancel their subscriptions.

Rice was a top official in the Obama administration who also served as national security adviser for four years. She was highly scrutinized for her part in the administration's response to the attack on the US embassy in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012 that left four Americans dead.

At the time, top Republican lawmakers accused Rice of downplaying the significance of the Benghazi attack by casting it as spontaneous violence in response to an anti-Muslim film instead of premeditated terrorism. Eventually, former President Barack Obama admitted it was a pre-planned attack.

The conservative ire on Rice has yet to fade, as some Twitter users made clear Wednesday by criticizing the appointment and threatening to cancel their Netflix subscriptions. Others accused Netflix of being or becoming a tool of the political left, citing news reports earlier this month that Obama is in talks with Netflix for a production deal

Wow Susan Rice just joined the board of Netflix! Just in time for Obama's new show! Got a place for Soros in there? — Jordan Rachel (@TheJordanRachel) March 28, 2018

The perfect place for a former staffer who blamed a terror attack on a poorly-made short film released long before said attack took place. https://t.co/w8Qc1FQ1N3 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 28, 2018

Time to CANCEL NETFLIX FOLKS. They HIRE LIARS!!! @realDonaldTrump

Susan Rice (Benghazi LIAR) named to board. I'm out. @POTUS — ✞♕In God I Trust♕✞ (@InGodIDoTrust) March 28, 2018

.@Netflix doubles down in support of Obama corruption -- compromised Susan Rice, who lied repeatedly on both Benghazi and the unmasking issue joins its Board of Directors. https://t.co/o727LHKGmT — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) March 28, 2018

🔴Netflix Hires Susan Rice on board of directors while Barack Obama is still in negotiating to produce the content for @netflix



Netflix obviously doesn't care about the fact that Susan Rice repeatedly lied about Benghazi and the unmasking of American citizens#BoycottNetflix pic.twitter.com/emvSG7ejcd — Saving America 🔴 (@SavingAmerica4U) March 28, 2018

Susan Rice🤣 8 years ive been using you not anymore ill switch to Amazon Prime.. Susan Rice screwed Americans and was part of a cover up when our Ambassador and Service Men we MURDERED!!BIG BIG MISTAKE! — LAILA RB🇺🇸💙 (@birthdaypalin) March 28, 2018

