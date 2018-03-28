Some Twitter users are outraged Netflix appointed Susan Rice to its board

Washington (CNN)Netflix's appointment of Susan Rice, a former US ambassador to the United Nations, on Wednesday led to scattered backlash from some customers of the popular entertainment and streaming company, including threats to cancel their subscriptions.
Rice was a top official in the Obama administration who also served as national security adviser for four years. She was highly scrutinized for her part in the administration's response to the attack on the US embassy in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012 that left four Americans dead.
At the time, top Republican lawmakers accused Rice of downplaying the significance of the Benghazi attack by casting it as spontaneous violence in response to an anti-Muslim film instead of premeditated terrorism. Eventually, former President Barack Obama admitted it was a pre-planned attack.
The conservative ire on Rice has yet to fade, as some Twitter users made clear Wednesday by criticizing the appointment and threatening to cancel their Netflix subscriptions. Others accused Netflix of being or becoming a tool of the political left, citing news reports earlier this month that Obama is in talks with Netflix for a production deal.
"I am thrilled to be joining the board of directors of Netflix, a cutting-edge company whose leadership, high-quality productions, and unique culture I deeply admire," Rice said in a statement.