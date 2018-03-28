White House refuses to answer if Trump was aware of porn star payment

Washington (CNN) White House press secretary Sarah Sanders refused to answer whether President Donald Trump was aware of a $130,000 payment made by his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to porn star Stormy Daniels at Wednesday's White House press briefing.

"Look, the President has denied the allegations. We've spoken about this issue extensively and I don't have anything else beyond that. Anything beyond that I would refer you to the outside counsel," Sanders said in response to the direct question of whether Trump was aware of the payment.

Sanders has claimed she has answered questions surrounding Daniels and the lawsuit "extensively" but the White House has yet to answer whether Trump was aware of the payment.

Sanders has also repeatedly claimed that the President has addressed the controversy surrounding Daniels, which he has never done himself. In October 2016, Michael Cohen released a statement to CNN on behalf of Trump saying: "President Trump once again vehemently denies any such occurrence as has Ms. Daniels."

