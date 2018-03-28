Washington (CNN) Stormy Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti has filed a motion in federal court seeking to depose President Donald Trump and his lawyer Michael Cohen to ask about a $130,000 payout before the 2016 election.

In the motion filed in federal court in California, Avenatti requested to depose both Trump and Cohen, who was added this week as a defendant in the lawsuit, for "no greater than two hours."

The request also asked for "targeted requests for the production of documents directed to Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen on various topics relating to the hush Agreement."

A hearing date is scheduled for April 30.

The motion is the latest in legal battle between Daniels, an adult film actress whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and Cohen, Trump, and the limited liability company Cohen created to pay her $130,000 ahead of the 2016 election as part of a "hush agreement" to keep quiet about an alleged affair with Trump more than a decade ago.

