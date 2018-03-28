All 22 female senators slam chamber's 'inaction' on sexual harassment

(CNN) All 22 Democratic and Republican female senators have written a letter to Senate leadership expressing their "deep disappointment" in the Senate's "inaction" in moving sexual harassment legislation forward. They are calling for a vote on the legislation that would overhaul how sexual harassment claims are handled on Capitol Hill.

"We write to express our deep disappointment that the Senate has failed to enact meaningful reforms to the Congressional Accountability Act of 1995," the letter says. "We urge you to bring before the full Senate legislation that would update and strengthen the procedures available to survivors of sexual harassment and discrimination in congressional workplaces."

The letter, sent to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, was spearheaded by Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Kirsten Gillibrand and Patty Murray and signed by every woman US senator.

The House of Representatives passed a version of the legislation last month that would reform the Congressional Accountability Act, which set up the arduous process for handling sexual harassment complaints on Capitol Hill and would hold lawmakers personally liable for paying settlements.

But in the nearly two months since, there has been little progress in pushing the legislation forward in the Senate.

Read More