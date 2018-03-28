(CNN) Former Sen. Rick Santorum said Wednesday he misspoke when suggesting earlier this week that students should learn CPR instead of advocating for gun control.

"I did misspeak in using the term CPR," the Pennsylvania Republican and CNN commentator told CNN's Chris Cuomo on "New Day."

"How about kids instead of looking to someone else to solve their problem, do something about maybe taking CPR classes or trying to deal with situations that when there is a violent shooter that you can actually respond to that," Santorum said Sunday.

Read More