Poll: 64% of NYC Democrats say Andrew Cuomo better for city than Cynthia Nixon

Washington (CNN) A majority of Democratic voters in New York City believe New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo would be better for the city than his primary opponent Cynthia Nixon, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

Sixty-four percent said Cuomo would be better for New York City than Nixon. Only 21% preferred Nixon for the city's future.

Among New York City voters overall, 58% of responding voters said Cuomo would be better compared to 22% who said Nixon.

Nixon announced her gubernatorial bid to challenge the two-term governor on March 19. She has had an accomplished acting career dating back to the 1980s, most notably for her role as Miranda Hobbes in the long-running HBO series "Sex and the City."

In January, she spoke at "the People's State of the Union" as an alternative event to President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech. She also served on Mayor Bill de Blasio's advisory board for the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City and was honored with a Human Rights Campaign award for activism on marriage equality.

