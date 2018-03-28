Mike Pence's hometown to host first gay pride festival

Washington (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence's hometown plans to hold its first LGBT Pride Festival next month, according to a Facebook post regarding the event scheduled for April 14.

Columbus, Indiana -- a small town south of Indianapolis -- is the birthplace of the conservative vice president, a frequent target of pro-gay protests.

There will be drag queens, music and other entertainment, as well as food booths, educational booths and vendors selling pride-themed items, according to event organizer Erin Bailey.

Bailey -- a local high schooler-- told CNN on Wednesday that she wanted to host to the event to "make a change" in her community and in the country.

