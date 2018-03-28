McCain penning 'no-holds-barred' memoir

Washington (CNN) Sen. John McCain is penning "his most personal book in years" to be released this May, his publisher announced.

In "The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights, and Other Appreciations," the Arizona Republican will offer "his no-holds-barred opinions on the current developments coming out of Washington," according to Simon & Schuster.

The memoir, co-authored by McCain's longtime speechwriter Mark Salter, will cover the 2008 election through the present and will discuss domestic and foreign relations challenges facing the US.

"Candid, pragmatic, and always fascinating, John McCain holds nothing back in his latest memoir," the publisher's description said.

McCain and President Donald Trump have traded barbs since the 2016 campaign and neither McCain nor Salter have shied away from criticizing the commander-in-chief.