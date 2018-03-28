Joe Biden video chats with cancer-stricken Idaho teen

Washington (CNN) Former Vice President Joe Biden has made combating cancer a primary focus of his post-White House time.

And he recently made one particular cancer patient's day by giving her some words of encouragement via video call to her hospital bed in Idaho.

Cierra Shaffer is a 17-year-old battling leukemia at St. Luke's Children's Hospital in Boise. She's about to graduate from Fruitland High School and wanted one of her idols to come watch her cross the stage in May.

According to St. Luke's public relations manager Anita Kissée, about a month ago, Cierra's nurses wrote letters to the Biden Foundation as well as Biden himself asking him to come to Cierra's hometown of Fruitland this spring. After sending out some tweets to emphasize their message, a spokesman for Biden reached out and said that while Biden couldn't fit a May trip to Idaho into his schedule, he'd love to FaceTime with Cierra.

It all came together on Tuesday, when Cierra's teacher and nurses surprised her by running into her hospital room at St. Luke's wearing Biden masks and handing the phone off to her, where Biden's face happily awaited her.

Read More