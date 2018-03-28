Indicted Missouri governor to run radio ad warning of liberals 'hell-bent' on stopping his agenda

(CNN) Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who was indicted on a felony charge last month, is showing no sign that he will back down in the face of the scandal, running a radio ad this weekend touting his conservative mission and saying he "won't stop until the mission is complete."

The ad, paid for by Greitens' campaign, does not explicitly address the controversy surrounding the Republican governor, but says liberals are "hell-bent on stopping his conservative reforms."

"Even Satan's own lawyers from the Satanic Temple are suing Greitens," the narrator of the ad says in reference to a lawsuit by the Satanic Temple against the state of Missouri over its abortion laws.

The governor's campaign has so far put $30,000 behind the spot, according to one source with knowledge of the buy. It is set to air Thursday through Tuesday, coinciding with the Easter holiday.

"Eric Greitens is on a conservative mission for Missouri," the ad concludes, "and he won't stop until the mission is complete."

