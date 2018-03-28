Washington (CNN) They may have passed a $1.3 trillion deficit-busting spending bill last week, but lawmakers have found at least one area to cut back: oil paintings.

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy's wish has come true, with President Donald Trump signing his Eliminating Government-Funded Oil-Painting -- or EGO -- Act into law on Wednesday. The cheekily named legislation prohibits taxpayer funds to be used on officially painted portraits.

The law applies to portraits of the President, the Vice President, a member of Congress, the head of an executive agency, or the head of an office of the legislative branch. Such portraits can often cost between $20,000 to $40,000, according to a January statement from the senators backing the measure.

Cassidy said that taxpayer funds shouldn't be used on "oil paintings that very few people ever see or care about."

At the White House specifically, presidents get two official portraits -- one for the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, and then one for the White House -- as well as the first ladies.